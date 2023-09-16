Sherryl Davis

Sherryl Davis, 70, is riding again.

 Courtesy photo

One of the most regular comments I hear, in regards to motorcycle safety, is that drivers of four wheeled vehicles don’t watch for motorcycles. The story below is about Sherryl Davis, AKA Stitches, who worked at the leather shop in Bullhead City for 14 years sewing on patches for bikers.

After riding on the back of a bike for years, Sherryl finally decided to buy and ride her own motorcycle. So in 2007 she went through the MSF Course and bought her first motorcycle, a 1985 Honda 450. While on a ride in 2008, a car pulled out in front of Sherryl and nearly took her leg off in the accident.