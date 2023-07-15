William D Todd, aged 70, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on July 2, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bill (Papa) was born in Kingman, Arizona in 1953 to Beverly Todd (nee Kennedy) and Joe D Todd. He grew up in Kingman alongside his two sisters, JoAnne Hazel and Linda York. In high school he met his future wife, Linda Todd (nee Calkins), where they fell in love, eventually married and raised a family (three children) in and around Arizona.
Bill worked for El Paso Natural Gas initially, and then later Kinder Morgan for 40 years. He spent most of his time providing for his family and enjoying the simple things in life like animals, nature and time with his family. He had a gentle soul and appreciated life for all of its gifts. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, son brother and grandfather and his love will be carried on by all of those that knew him.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Linda, who departed just 17 days before Bill. Bill’s parents Beverly and Joe Todd also preceded him in death.
Bill and Linda leave behind three children and their spouses, Pamela and Mike McNemar, Will and Tara Todd, all of Kingman, Arizona and Tiffonie and Ron Vincent of Vancouver, Canada. They also leave behind seven grandchildren, Jon, Alexis, Cullen, Haylee, Cayden, Isabelle and Viviana. Bill is also survived by his two loving sisters, JoAnne Hazel and Linda York, and many more people including nieces, nephews, cousins, coworkers and friends.
There will be a joint funeral service for Bill and Linda to be held at Sutton Funeral Home at 1701 Sycamore Ave., in Kingman, Arizona on August 12 at 11 a.m. A celebration of their lives to be held for close family at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, KRMC Hospice House or a charity that is close to your heart.