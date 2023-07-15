William D Todd

William D Todd

William D Todd, aged 70, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on July 2, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bill (Papa) was born in Kingman, Arizona in 1953 to Beverly Todd (nee Kennedy) and Joe D Todd. He grew up in Kingman alongside his two sisters, JoAnne Hazel and Linda York. In high school he met his future wife, Linda Todd (nee Calkins), where they fell in love, eventually married and raised a family (three children) in and around Arizona.

Bill worked for El Paso Natural Gas initially, and then later Kinder Morgan for 40 years. He spent most of his time providing for his family and enjoying the simple things in life like animals, nature and time with his family. He had a gentle soul and appreciated life for all of its gifts. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, son brother and grandfather and his love will be carried on by all of those that knew him.