Vivian Smith

We are saddened to announce the passing of our family’s matriarch, Vivian Smith, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Vivian began life in Pocatello, Idaho on June 15, 1937. Her parents, Harry Theodore and Tabitha Ellen Willmore, raised her in the farming community of Hibbard, near Rexburg, Idaho. After high school Vivian moved to southern California.