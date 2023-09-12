We are saddened to announce the passing of our family’s matriarch, Vivian Smith, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
Vivian began life in Pocatello, Idaho on June 15, 1937. Her parents, Harry Theodore and Tabitha Ellen Willmore, raised her in the farming community of Hibbard, near Rexburg, Idaho. After high school Vivian moved to southern California.
There she worked, married, and had three children before moving to Snowflake, Arizona where she and husband, Dalbert, raised their eight children and resided for 40 years. After the death of her husband, Vivian moved to Kingman.
Since 2005, the ever-industrious Vivian has been living life. She was a member of a group called “The Lunch Bunch.” These women would try out the local restaurant community once a week, supporting each other and enjoying each other’s company.
She loved making quilts and loved working in her yard. She kept her Toyota Prius working by traveling to visit her loved ones in Idaho, Utah, California, Nevada and Arizona. She even flew to visit her relatives in Missouri.
As the family historian she gathered stories, dates and photographs; filling 40 albums. Her love of dancing and singing has been a delight to others. Her laugh was contagious and she was a wonderful example of service and faith.
“Mom, Grandma, we miss you already!”
She is predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Jack and Ray; her sister, Jeanette Rigby; her husband Dalbert; and daughter Ruby Elliott. She is survived by a sister Elnora Covert; brother, Floyd Willmore; and children, Debra (Ron) Record, Karen (Stan) Newton, Wayne (Rhonda) Smith, Marvel (Jeff) Elliott, JoAnn (Arlo) Williams, Bert (Cora) Smith, David (Kathleen) Smith, 45 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 610 Eastern St. Kingman on Saturday Sept. 16. Viewing at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. A graveside ceremony will be held Monday Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at Mike Ramsey Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Thank you to all who have reached out to our family in love and friendship.