It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Virginia Lee Hussey, a remarkable individual who touched the lives of so, so many. Virginia departed from this world on June 29, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion and unwavering strength. Her loss is felt deeply by her family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Virginia was born on Oct. 4, 1949 in Tacoma, Washington, and from an early age, she displayed remarkable spirit and an insatiable thirst for life. Throughout her life, she pursued helping others with great enthusiasm. Her passing and fighting spirit and her dedication to helping others served as an inspiration to all those around her.
Beyond her helping spirit, Virginia was known for her gentle nature and her ability to bring joy to those in her presence. She had an infectious laugh that could brighten even the darkest of days, and her warm smile had the power to instantly put others at ease. Virginia was a true friend, always willing to lend an ear, offer advice, or provide a comforting shoulder to lean on. Her biggest friends was her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ who was with her throughout her life and even beyond.
Virginia’s impact extended far beyond her immediate circle, as she dedicated much of her life to helping others. She believed in the importance of giving back to her community and actively worked towards making the world a better place. Her selflessness and boundless empathy touched the lives of countless individuals, and her efforts will continue to ripple through time.
In her personal life, Virginia was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She shared a deep and abiding love with her spouse, Charles Hussey, and together they created a home filled with warmth, love and laughter. Virginia was an adoring parent to her children, Charles and Jason, whom she nurtured and supported throughout their lives. Her grandchildren held a special place in her hear.
As we bid farewell to Virginia Lee Hussey, let us remember her as a shining light in the lives she touched. She will be dearly missed, her memory will live on through the stories shared, the lessons learned and the love she spread. May her spirit continue to guide and inspire us all.
Virginia, may you find eternal peace and rest in the embrace of your loved ones who have gone before you. You will forever be cherished and remembered.
Ginger is survived by her husband, Charles who was her partner in life and biggest supporter. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Charles and Jason; grandchildren, Margaret, Emily and Preston; great grandchildren, Ashton and Caleb.
Funeral services for Virginia will be held at Edline-Yahn & Covington Funeral Chapel on July 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. at 2721 156th Ave. SE. Kent, WA 98042. She will be buried at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to Samaritans Purse, as a tribute to Virginia lifelong commitment to making a difference.
Rest in peace, dear Virginia Lee Hussey. Your light will forever shine in our hearts.