Veda Coy

Longtime Mohave County and Kingman resident, and former Flagstaff resident, Veda Coy, passed away quietly on June 6, 2023. She was 84.

Veda was born in Redding, California, to George Monroe Coy and Melissa Mae Sever Coy on March 17, 1939. The family moved to Kingman soon thereafter. Veda attended Kingman Grammar School from first through fifth grade, then attended and graduated from Kingman Junior High School. The family moved to Flagstaff in 1953. Veda attended Flagstaff High School and graduated in 1957. She entered Northern Arizona University from which she received her BS and MA in education.