Sherry Renee Davis, 65, passed away Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:44 p.m. in Littleton, Colorado in the care of her daughter. Her life was full of grand adventures from the corn fields of the Midwest, the woodlands of the Pacific Northwest, and the sunny coast of California.
Sherry was born April 30, 1957 to Bill Waddle and Janice Noe in Ottumwa, Iowa. She is survived by her mother, Janice; husband, Rick Davis; her children, David Davis, Cody Davis and Caitlin Davis; step-mother, Jeri Waddle; sisters, Shelley Handley and Sharla Smith; seven grandchildren; best friend, Max Stouder; many more members of her family and countless friends. She is preceded by her grandparents, Alfred and Henrietta Roe; father, Bill; and step-father Ronald Noe.
Sherry was a wonderful friend and an even better mother. Though the world is a dark and difficult place, she had a smile and witty humor that could light up your day and give you strength to keep going – a strength her surviving loved ones still carry with them, and will forever. She understood the complexities of the world and was an anchor goodness and a veil of protection to all who she held dear.
Sherry was very proud of her accomplishments and work throughout her life: with electronics in San Jose, California; to graduating with a social services degree and working at the VA hospital in Knoxville, Iowa; working with troubled teens in a group home in Kingman, Arizona; and the role she seemed to enjoy the most as a school lunch lady for the Kingman Junior High School, from which she retired.
Her ashes will be spread by her family at a later date in a private ceremony. A memorial will be held on June 17, 2023 at the Davis family home beginning at noon. Food and drinks will be provided. RSVP to Caitlin Davis at 928-303-2934.