Sherry Renee Davis

Sherry Renee Davis, 65, passed away Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:44 p.m. in Littleton, Colorado in the care of her daughter. Her life was full of grand adventures from the corn fields of the Midwest, the woodlands of the Pacific Northwest, and the sunny coast of California.

Sherry was born April 30, 1957 to Bill Waddle and Janice Noe in Ottumwa, Iowa. She is survived by her mother, Janice; husband, Rick Davis; her children, David Davis, Cody Davis and Caitlin Davis; step-mother, Jeri Waddle; sisters, Shelley Handley and Sharla Smith; seven grandchildren; best friend, Max Stouder; many more members of her family and countless friends. She is preceded by her grandparents, Alfred and Henrietta Roe; father, Bill; and step-father Ronald Noe.