In loving memory of Roxie Lee MarolfIt. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Roxie Lee Marolf, a cherished mother, grandmother, wife, friend and an extraordinary English teacher. She departed this world on Sunday, June 18, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, knowledge and a passion for literature and education that will last forever in our hearts.
Roxie was born on May 16, 1947, in Flagstaff, Arizona. She resided in Kingman, Arizona, for most of her life, and passed in Salem, Utah, surrounded by her children. Roxie married Ronald Jay Marolf on Feb. 1, 1968, in the Mesa, Arizona, LDS Temple for time and all eternity. Together, they shared a love that inspired those around them and served as a testament to the power of lifelong companionship. Roxie greatly enjoyed telling the story of how the two had met on that fateful day in the cake mix aisle at a grocery store.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her entire life. Roxie embraced the power of words from an early age, cultivating a lifelong love of literature. Her enthusiasm for reading and her unwavering dedication to the English language shaped the lives of thousands of students, leaving an indelible impact on their hearts and minds. In retirement, her favorite activity was visiting the Barnes and Noble store in Las Vegas with her husband and returning to Kingman with an armful of new books.
She was also an avid patron of the local libraries. With a career spanning 25 years as an English teacher, Roxie taught thousands of students in the Kingman Unified School District. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Northern Arizona University in 1990, and later earned her master’s degree in Secondary English from NAU in 1997.
Roxie entered her career later in life so she could make time to establish a family with her beloved husband. Her children will remember Roxie balancing work, school, studying and writing essays so she could reach her goal of becoming an English teacher. Her children must have been inspired by her dedication and work ethic because they all went on to pursue degrees in education.
Roxie was preceded in death by her husband who was her partner in life and her biggest supporter. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Kristina Malaine Marolf, Jana (Marolf) Quesenberry and Todd Marolf. A fourth child, Melissa, has now happily reunited with her in heaven. Roxie enjoyed spending time with her 10 grandchildren, Elijah Bargo, Grayson Bargo, Sarah Quesenberry, Rebecca Bargo, Madison Marolf, Hailey Quesenberry, Carter Quesenberry, Olivia Marolf, Paige Quesenberry and Cooper Marolf. She also has two great-grandchildren, Indianna Bargo and Gabriel Bargo.
A memorial service will be held on July 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the LDS church building at 470 E. Salem Canal Road, Salem, Utah.