In loving memory of Roxie Lee MarolfIt. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Roxie Lee Marolf, a cherished mother, grandmother, wife, friend and an extraordinary English teacher. She departed this world on Sunday, June 18, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, knowledge and a passion for literature and education that will last forever in our hearts.

Roxie was born on May 16, 1947, in Flagstaff, Arizona. She resided in Kingman, Arizona, for most of her life, and passed in Salem, Utah, surrounded by her children. Roxie married Ronald Jay Marolf on Feb. 1, 1968, in the Mesa, Arizona, LDS Temple for time and all eternity. Together, they shared a love that inspired those around them and served as a testament to the power of lifelong companionship. Roxie greatly enjoyed telling the story of how the two had met on that fateful day in the cake mix aisle at a grocery store.