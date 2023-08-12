Ronald Max Crook

Ronald Max Crook of Kingman died peacefully on July 22, 2023 with family by his side in Glendale, Arizona. He was 79.

Ron was born in Ottumwa, Iowa on May 10, 1944 and was the eldest of five children. He spent his childhood on the Crook family farm in northern Missouri before his family moved to Phoenix in the late 1950s. Soon after graduation in 1963 from North High School, Ron married Barbara (Bishop) Crook and raised his family of three sons in Phoenix, Heber, and eventually in 1981 his family settled in Kingman.