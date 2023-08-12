Ronald Max Crook of Kingman died peacefully on July 22, 2023 with family by his side in Glendale, Arizona. He was 79.
Ron was born in Ottumwa, Iowa on May 10, 1944 and was the eldest of five children. He spent his childhood on the Crook family farm in northern Missouri before his family moved to Phoenix in the late 1950s. Soon after graduation in 1963 from North High School, Ron married Barbara (Bishop) Crook and raised his family of three sons in Phoenix, Heber, and eventually in 1981 his family settled in Kingman.
Ron dedicated a lifetime to the grocery business. He started young as a clerk at Safeway, followed by years as a route manager for grocery distribution companies that included E.O. Davis and Shasta beverages. In partnership with his parents and siblings, in the late 1970s he proudly overhauled and managed a small grocery store in Heber. Afterward, he worked for several years in management at Bashas’ stores and finished up his grocery career with Smith’s Stores. Those who knew Ron in the workplace and outside the grocery store setting recognized his strong work ethic, his consistent caring for others, and his unrelenting “gift of gab” that put people at ease and generated many longtime friendships.
Like his mother and siblings, Ron had a special place in his heart for animals in need, caring for many dogs and cats over the years. He also enjoyed woodworking and spent his spare time on home maintenance projects and completed several home renovations.
He is survived by his former wife, Barbara (Crook) Sandeen; his sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Jill Crook, Ron and Laura Crook, and Robert Crook; brothers, David and Rick Crook; sister, Barbara (Crook) Stanley; four grandchildren, Amy (Crook) Franklin, Alex, Arron, and Madison Crook; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Crook (1919-1998), his mother, Helen Louise (Hay) Crook (1923-1992), and his brother, Joseph Robert Crook (1949-1986).