Rocky Gene Reaves of Eureka, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Yates Center Health & Rehab in Yates Center, at the age of 66.
He was born on April 12, 1957, in Safford, Arizona, the son of Gene Alton and Shirley (Sanders) Reaves. He was raised in Kingman by Gene and mother, Loretta (Lawrence) Reaves and attended local schools. As a young man he was a bareback rider and worked at Babbitts Ranches. In the mid-1970s, Rocky was united in marriage to Lisa Payne in Las Vegas, Nevada. To this union, two children were born. This marriage later ended in divorce. Rocky worked at the Gold Mine Lab in Battle Mountain, Nevada.
In 1990, Rocky was united in marriage to Shellee Neil in Payson, Arizona. To this union, two children were born. This marriage later ended in divorce. He later moved to Oregon and worked at Pendleton Wools. He later moved to Eureka where he worked for Dustrol, Greenwood County Road and Bridge, and Alco. On April 6, 2011, Rocky was united in marriage to Marjorie Elaine (Morgan) Lawrence in Eureka. They made their home in Eureka.
He is survived by his wife, Margie of the home; four children, Roy Gene Reaves of Winfield, Texas, Michael “Shane” Reaves of Kingman, Arizona, Danielle Nicole Reaves of Portland, Oregon and Jack Alton Reaves of Portland, Oregon; step-son, Craig Lawrence of Flossmoor, Illinois; four grandchildren; father, Gene of Eureka; and siblings, Debbie and husband, Dick Leck of Neal and Tracie and husband, Glen Gilliam of Evansville, Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Reaves and step-mother, Loretta Reaves. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation has been effected.