Rocky Gene Reaves of Eureka, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Yates Center Health & Rehab in Yates Center, at the age of 66.

He was born on April 12, 1957, in Safford, Arizona, the son of Gene Alton and Shirley (Sanders) Reaves. He was raised in Kingman by Gene and mother, Loretta (Lawrence) Reaves and attended local schools. As a young man he was a bareback rider and worked at Babbitts Ranches. In the mid-1970s, Rocky was united in marriage to Lisa Payne in Las Vegas, Nevada. To this union, two children were born. This marriage later ended in divorce. Rocky worked at the Gold Mine Lab in Battle Mountain, Nevada.