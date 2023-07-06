Rita Mary St Amand passed away in Goodyear, Arizona on June 27, 2023.
Born on May 30, 1953, in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Heinz and Helga Adams. Rita was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Rita is survived by her children; Patrick (Renae’), Joseph (Carrie), Mike, Shauneene and Vincent; her step-mother, Karin Adams; her siblings, Peter (Donna, daughter Ashley), Serena (sons Justin and Derrick), Kimberly (Rick, daughters Bria and Ava); her grandchildren, Alysia, Chase, Addysen, Aspen, Alexis, Ryan, Nick, Dillon and Carson; her great grandchild, Karsen Rae; and all the family she so deeply loved.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael G St Amand, and parents.
At 10 years of age, Rita moved to southern California with her mother. She was a graduate of Granada Hills High School and a lifelong learner, accumulating countless hours of training and education over her 70 years. Before moving to Arizona in 1993, Rita worked for her mother’s construction service company and managed the businesses of Brilliant Glass and Tyermans. After moving to Arizona, she worked for Citizens Communications, the State of Arizona and a real estate rental business with her husband. Professionally, Rita was accomplished and excelled in all that she did but found her true calling while performing social work for the State of Arizona where she was able to help children and adults in need.
While we are all proud of her professional accomplishments, Rita’s true legacy is the love and admiration she had for family and friends. She was beautiful, caring and had the sweetest soul. Her grateful heart and unconditional love for her family will forever be with us.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at the Family Bible Church, 2040 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman, Arizona. To celebrate Rita’s colorful spirit, the family will not be dressed in black. Please join us in this colorful celebration commemorating the joy Rita brought to life.