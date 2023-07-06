Rita Mary St Amand

Rita Mary St Amand passed away in Goodyear, Arizona on June 27, 2023.

Born on May 30, 1953, in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Heinz and Helga Adams. Rita was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Rita is survived by her children; Patrick (Renae’), Joseph (Carrie), Mike, Shauneene and Vincent; her step-mother, Karin Adams; her siblings, Peter (Donna, daughter Ashley), Serena (sons Justin and Derrick), Kimberly (Rick, daughters Bria and Ava); her grandchildren, Alysia, Chase, Addysen, Aspen, Alexis, Ryan, Nick, Dillon and Carson; her great grandchild, Karsen Rae; and all the family she so deeply loved.