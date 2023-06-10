Rheinhold “Rheiny” Edwin Engman

Rheinhold “Rheiny” Edwin Engman, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on June 3, 2023.

He was born on June 12, 1943, in Wausau, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph C. Engman and Velda F. Engman. Rheiny graduated from Mosinee High School in 1961, then honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1962 through 1966.