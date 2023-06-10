Rheinhold “Rheiny” Edwin Engman, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on June 3, 2023.
He was born on June 12, 1943, in Wausau, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph C. Engman and Velda F. Engman. Rheiny graduated from Mosinee High School in 1961, then honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1962 through 1966.
Rheiny married Kathleen A. Jones in October of 1962; together they had five children and were married 29 years. They resided in Wausau, Wisconsin for 17 years while he worked for Zimpro, Inc. In 1983, he moved his family to Highland Village, Texas and shortly began working for Environmental Improvements, Inc. until 1991.
In 1992, he moved to Hawaii and married Pamela K. Orsinger in May of 1993. Together they ran a promotional business which Pam originally started. During 2004, they moved to Kingman, Arizona where they both happily retired.
In May of 2021, Rheiny moved back to Texas to be with his family. His memory lives on with his five loving children: Mark (Mary Catherine) Engman, Bryan (Rhonda K.) Engman, Rhonda S. (David) Meeks, Lisa (Scott) Voss and Sarah (John) McMicken; his 22 grandchildren; his three great grandchildren; his sister, Anita Koss, and his brother, Joseph (Theresa) Engman.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Pamela Orsinger-Engman; his parents, Joseph and Velda Engman; his sister, Angeline Zmuda; and his grandson, Ryan McMicken.
In his younger years, Rheiny enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and snow skiing with his family. “Pops” will be dearly missed, but will live on in all our hearts and memories. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.