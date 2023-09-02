It is with great sadness that the family of Ramona Whitton, daughter of Jose and Anita Villalobos, (deceased) passed away in her sleep on Aug. 27, 2023.
Ramona Whitton was a very caring and loving person. Ramona moved to Arizona in the late 1990s after retiring from the City of Water and Power, which she worked for over 30 years. She volunteered at Saint Vincent DePaul’s and later went to work for the Mohave County Register Voters Department which she retired from in 2018.
She loved animals and donated to various animal organizations. She, at one point, had many cats due to bringing in strays to her home. Her love for animals was shown by her taking in stray cats and giving them a loving home.
Ramona loved spending time with her family, especially her 13 siblings, four brothers and nine sisters. Family get togethers were mainly at her house, because it had a warm atmosphere and she enjoyed hosting these get togethers.
Ramona will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her, especially her family who loved her so much and are grateful for all the wonderful things she did for them. She was always willing to help out her siblings when in need (and even when not).
The family of Ramona graciously acknowledges all the acts of kindness shown during this time of grief and thanks all of you from the bottom of their hearts for the flowers, cards, visits and calls.
Services for Ramona will be held at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave in Kingman on Sept. 9, 2023. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed immediately by the Memorial Service until 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation in Ramona’s name to Mohave County Animal Shelter.