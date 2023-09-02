Ramona Whitton

It is with great sadness that the family of Ramona Whitton, daughter of Jose and Anita Villalobos, (deceased) passed away in her sleep on Aug. 27, 2023.

Ramona Whitton was a very caring and loving person. Ramona moved to Arizona in the late 1990s after retiring from the City of Water and Power, which she worked for over 30 years. She volunteered at Saint Vincent DePaul’s and later went to work for the Mohave County Register Voters Department which she retired from in 2018.