Paul Myron McCormick, 88, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away on July 7, 2023.
Paul was born to Paul and Ellie McCormick, on June 8, 1935, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He grew up in Winslow, Arizona, where he was a gifted athlete who played multiple sports and became a High School All-American in football. He completed his undergraduate and master’s degrees in education at Northern Arizona University and served as a high school teacher, coach and college instructor.
He was married to Kerry, who widened his horizons and supported him in all that was important to him, for 30 years. She frequently and affectionately referred to their strong union as “Team McCormick,” which captured their bond in facing challenges and celebrating successes and contributions. Paul is survived by his sons, Paul Jr., Mark, Mick and Matt; and stepsons, Brad Raymond and Porter Williams. He is also survived by his niece, Kim Kellerher; nephew, Scott McCormick; and grandchildren, Michael, Keah, Tina, Maddie, Morgan, Caitlin, Skylar, Sarah, Paige and Dylan. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ellie; his brother, Jack; and his beloved wife, Kerry Raymond.
While being a talented athlete, few would have known of his accomplishments due to his humble manner. Instead, his focus was on others, especially youth, where his lifetime of work was devoted to teaching and mentoring. He was instrumental in starting the Kingman Dolphins swim team program in 1973. His desire to give back also included leadership in county politics, with a focus on projects serving future generations. In a largely supportive role to his wife Kerry’s philanthropic activities, he contributed to improving many young lives in Kingman.
A Celebration of Life for both Paul and Kerry will be held on August 5, 2023, at 4 p.m., at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. 4th Street, Kingman, Arizona, 86401. In lieu of flowers, please honor Paul’s spirit of giving by donating to the Historic Route 66 in Association Scholarship Fund.