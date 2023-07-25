Paul Myron McCormick

Paul Myron McCormick, 88, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away on July 7, 2023.

Paul was born to Paul and Ellie McCormick, on June 8, 1935, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He grew up in Winslow, Arizona, where he was a gifted athlete who played multiple sports and became a High School All-American in football. He completed his undergraduate and master’s degrees in education at Northern Arizona University and served as a high school teacher, coach and college instructor.