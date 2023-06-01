On March 22, 2023 the world lost one of its most colorful characters. Paul Mowry, AKA “Taz”, succumbed due to complications from cancer. He fought valiantly to the end and never gave up. Paul Kenneth Mowry was born on May 7, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Upon completing high school and a stint in the U. S. Coast Guard, Paul left Philadelphia to pursue his dream as a professional golfer. He played on the PGA Tour for two years and then transitioned to life as a club professional. He completed the PGA School of Business and worked as a club pro at a couple of courses in the Philadelphia area. He decided to migrate west and took a club pro position at Valle Vista Golf Course in Kingman, Arizona. In 1977, he accepted the position as Director of Golf/Head Golf Professional of what was then Kingman Municipal Golf Course, a nine-hole course near downtown Kingman. Due to his efforts in getting a bond passed, the course was expanded and upgraded to 18 holes and is now Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, which is recognized as one of the top courses in Northwest Arizona. Paul served the Kingman, Arizona community for 35 years as the Director of Golf/Head Golf Professional at the golf course. During his time in Kingman Paul took great pride in maintaining the course to high standards.
During his tenure at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, Paul was responsible for developing one of the largest junior golf programs in the Southwest, with over 200 junior golfers annually. He received the Southwest PGA Youth Player Development Award (formerly called the Junior Golf Leader Award) in 1993 and 2007 which recognizes the PGA Professional who is a leader in junior golf and who reflects the ideals of those who work with youth. In addition, Paul was very involved in his community and was a member of the Elks Club in Kingman and was recognized as the “Elk of the Year” for his commitment to the junior golf program and other contributions to the community.
You could say that Paul was a “bionic man.” Over the years he had many surgical procedures involving his hips, knees, shoulders and back. During that time, he never complained and despite the number of physical issues he faced, he was still able to play golf at a very high level. He was an inspiration to many of us for his tenacity and love of living life to the fullest.
Upon retiring in 2012, Paul stayed connected to the game of golf as a golf course marshal in whichever community he lived, from PGA West in California to Brasada Ranch in Bend, Oregon and then to his last course at Lake Havasu Golf Club in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Paul is survived by his loving wife and companion for 30 years, Donna Mowry as well as his son, David Mowry and stepsons, Jason Williams (Michelle, Liam) and Sean Williams (Katie, Audrey, Wyatt).
In January 2024, his wife Donna will be hosting a celebration of life for Paul at Lake Havasu Golf Club along with a charity golf tournament which will annually provide a scholarship for a high school senior golfer in the Lake Havasu Community. Details to follow.
For those who knew Paul well, you will hopefully enjoy a limerick paying tribute to the “Tazman”.