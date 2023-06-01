Paul Mowry

On March 22, 2023 the world lost one of its most colorful characters. Paul Mowry, AKA “Taz”, succumbed due to complications from cancer. He fought valiantly to the end and never gave up. Paul Kenneth Mowry was born on May 7, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Upon completing high school and a stint in the U. S. Coast Guard, Paul left Philadelphia to pursue his dream as a professional golfer. He played on the PGA Tour for two years and then transitioned to life as a club professional. He completed the PGA School of Business and worked as a club pro at a couple of courses in the Philadelphia area. He decided to migrate west and took a club pro position at Valle Vista Golf Course in Kingman, Arizona. In 1977, he accepted the position as Director of Golf/Head Golf Professional of what was then Kingman Municipal Golf Course, a nine-hole course near downtown Kingman. Due to his efforts in getting a bond passed, the course was expanded and upgraded to 18 holes and is now Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, which is recognized as one of the top courses in Northwest Arizona. Paul served the Kingman, Arizona community for 35 years as the Director of Golf/Head Golf Professional at the golf course. During his time in Kingman Paul took great pride in maintaining the course to high standards.

During his tenure at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, Paul was responsible for developing one of the largest junior golf programs in the Southwest, with over 200 junior golfers annually. He received the Southwest PGA Youth Player Development Award (formerly called the Junior Golf Leader Award) in 1993 and 2007 which recognizes the PGA Professional who is a leader in junior golf and who reflects the ideals of those who work with youth. In addition, Paul was very involved in his community and was a member of the Elks Club in Kingman and was recognized as the “Elk of the Year” for his commitment to the junior golf program and other contributions to the community.