Patricia Erdman of Kingman, Arizona passed away peacefully on June 10, 2023 at the age of 89. Pat was born in Bucks County, Pennsylvania to Lewis C Walter and Bertha Nicholas Walter and grew up in Riegelsville, Pennsylvania with her brother, Barry. She attended Easton High School and Jefferson Hospital Radiology Technical School in Philadelphia where she received a certification as a radiology technician. While in college she met dental student James (Jim) Erdman on a blind date. After a wonderful courtship, they married and moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where Jim opened his dental practice. They had three children that were all born and raised in Pennsylvania.
In 1976 they moved to Kingman, Arizona where Jim practiced dentistry for many years before moving to Sun City West outside of Phoenix. Jim passed away in 2002. Pat was heartbroken and returned to Kingman to be close to family. She enjoyed picking out all the colors and finishes for her new home. Pat loved color so every room was a different pastel shade. She enjoyed dressing nicely every day and loved accessorizing her outfits to match perfectly. Pat was among the first to move into White Cliffs Senior Living in 2014, where she was known and loved by all the caregivers and residents as “Ms. Pat on the little yellow scooter.” She was only 4’10” and the sweetest person ever and never stopped saying please and thank you to everyone. In 2023 she needed more care, so she moved into Hope Haven Assisted Living. The wonderful caregivers at Hope Haven and Family Care Home Health and Hospice provided her with lots of loving attention and care until the end.
Pat is survived by her children; Karen Lopez (Sandra) of Kingman, Arizona, James Erdman, Jr of Bishop, California and Linda Schmidt of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Natisha Lopez (Tara) and Richard Lopez, Jr; great grandson, Gabriel Lopez; all of Kingman; her brother, Barry Walter (Jean) of Riegelsville, Pennsylvania; and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis C Walter and Bertha Nicholas Walter; her husband, James E Erdman; and her son in law, William E Schmidt. Pat just missed being a great-great grandma by four days.
Services for Pat will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation towards a memorial bench in her memory which will be placed at Hope Haven Assisted Living. Donations can be sent to Karen Lopez C/O Remax Prestige Properties, 2404 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman, AZ 86401.