Neva Merle Frost Carson

Neva Merle Frost Carson, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 1, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona. Neva was born in Mariaville, Maine on Sept. 1, 1928.

Neva married William (Bill) R. Carson on June 15, 1952. Neva studied at Providence Bible College and Taylor University in preparation to be a school teacher. She taught in Otis, Maine, a two-room country school, before she and her husband were employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1967 to teach at a school above the Arctic Circle. They were sent to Kotzebue, Alaska, with their three children. In 1976, they were transferred to Tuba City, Arizona. After retiring from the BIA, they moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1990. Neva and Bill worked at ARC in Kingman in the thrift store and Bill helped drive the bus for a few years.