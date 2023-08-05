Neva Merle Frost Carson, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 1, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona. Neva was born in Mariaville, Maine on Sept. 1, 1928.
Neva married William (Bill) R. Carson on June 15, 1952. Neva studied at Providence Bible College and Taylor University in preparation to be a school teacher. She taught in Otis, Maine, a two-room country school, before she and her husband were employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1967 to teach at a school above the Arctic Circle. They were sent to Kotzebue, Alaska, with their three children. In 1976, they were transferred to Tuba City, Arizona. After retiring from the BIA, they moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1990. Neva and Bill worked at ARC in Kingman in the thrift store and Bill helped drive the bus for a few years.
Neva’s hobbies were cooking, baking, sewing and doing projects with her husband, Bill, and reading her Bible.
She was a resident of Hope Haven Assisted Living in Kingman for the past five years. She loved the caring staff and enjoyed praying for them, their families and other residents. She was a faithful prayer warrior.
Neva is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Carson and her son, William (Billy) Carson Jr.
Neva is survived by her two daughters: Gloria (Timothy) Hagquist of Siloam Springs, AK and Audrey (Joel) Hetrick of Kingman, Arizona. She is also survived by her grandson, Stephen Jackson, of Everett, Washington, and her granddaughter, Shauna (Ben) Brewster, of Flagstaff, Arizona and her great-grandson, Rowan Brewster.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation was handled by Sutton’s Funeral Home.