Melvin Buus aka “Papa” 96 of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on July 1, 2023. He was born Dec.19, 1926, in Davis, South Dakota where he was raised on the family farm. He attended and received his degree from Rapid City School of Mines & Technology in South Dakota. It was here that he met his future wife Donna and they married in 1950 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years Donna; his daughter Teri (Kirk) Henderson; his sons Tim (Loretta) and Todd (Lloy); and his six grandchildren, Trevor (Julie), Chad (Journie), Nicole, Ashley, Kamryn (Andrew), and Charla (Justin) and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many cousins including Arlan (Cheryl) Hagena who continue to run the family farm. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Elizabeth; his brothers, Leroy and Robert; and his grandchildren Christy, Joshua and Jason.
At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy where he served on PT boats during WWII. It was during his service that he unfortunately lost most of his hearing. His dedication to his country and his sacrifice will always be remembered.
After his military service, Mel pursued a career with FMSAEG in Norco, California, where he helped in designing missiles. It was at this time that he often travelled back east meeting with Admirals and other bigwigs at the Pentagon. His business travels also included Puerto Rico and the Virgin Isles. His expertise and commitment to his work were highly regarded by his colleagues and he was able to succeed where others often failed.
In his free time, Mel enjoyed indulging in his hobbies, which included woodworking, cars, bowling and golf. These activities brought him joy and allowed him to showcase his creativity and skill. He also refurbished several homes including Jean Harlows mansion in Beverly Hills.
Mel will forever be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his dedication to his country and his passion for his hobbies. He leaves behind a legacy of strength, resilience and cherished memories. He was the patriarch of the family and will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him.
The Family would like to thank the staff of KRMC and Gems Assisted Living for all they did to help make Mel comfortable at the end of his stay here on Earth.
A ceremony to honor and celebrate Melvin’s life will be held Aug. 12 at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St. at 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend and pay their respects to this remarkable man.