Melvin Buus aka “Papa”

Melvin Buus aka “Papa”

Melvin Buus aka “Papa” 96 of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on July 1, 2023. He was born Dec.19, 1926, in Davis, South Dakota where he was raised on the family farm. He attended and received his degree from Rapid City School of Mines & Technology in South Dakota. It was here that he met his future wife Donna and they married in 1950 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years Donna; his daughter Teri (Kirk) Henderson; his sons Tim (Loretta) and Todd (Lloy); and his six grandchildren, Trevor (Julie), Chad (Journie), Nicole, Ashley, Kamryn (Andrew), and Charla (Justin) and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many cousins including Arlan (Cheryl) Hagena who continue to run the family farm. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Elizabeth; his brothers, Leroy and Robert; and his grandchildren Christy, Joshua and Jason.