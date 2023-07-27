Mary Jane Nelson was born June 11, 1942, in Hollywood, California and passed away July 16, 2023, peacefully surrounded by her daughters, Sheila Martin, Sharon DeCoopman and stepdaughter Denise Nelson, in Kingman, Arizona.
Mary Jane lived in Santa Monica, California and worked as a secretary at AVCO Financial Services. She and her first husband and daughters moved to Arizona in August 1971 when they were on their way to Flagstaff and broke down in Kingman. Mary Jane found a job as a secretary and weekend test driver at Arizona Ford Proving Grounds where she worked for 30 years where so many of her coworkers became friends and family to her and her children.
Mary Jane was always having fun and loved an adventure, especially when traveling with friends. She was an artist and created many logos, one of which was the Bulldog logo for Kingman High School in the early 1980s. She also enjoyed glass fusion art and was also part of the local theater group for a few years.
Mary Jane married her second husband, Marshall Nelson in 1994 and had celebrated 23 years of marriage with him until his passing in 2017. Mary Jane suffered a major stroke shortly afterwards in 2017 that left her paralyzed on one side. She spent the last six years of her life at Desert Highlands Care Center. She always remained joyful and said that it was her gift to be able to stay at the facility and bring joy to the staff, therapists and nurses that cared for her. We are forever grateful for their help and taking care of our mama aka Hollywood.
She leaves behind two daughters, Sheila Martin (Paul) and Sharon DeCoopman (Robert); her stepchildren, Denise Nelson (Terri) and Frank Nelson (Kristy); her nieces and nephew; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her very best friend in the world, Norma Jean Harshman.
Rest peacefully mom and be surrounded by your loved ones that have passed before you. We will never forget you!