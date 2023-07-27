Mary Jane Nelson

Mary Jane Nelson was born June 11, 1942, in Hollywood, California and passed away July 16, 2023, peacefully surrounded by her daughters, Sheila Martin, Sharon DeCoopman and stepdaughter Denise Nelson, in Kingman, Arizona.

Mary Jane lived in Santa Monica, California and worked as a secretary at AVCO Financial Services. She and her first husband and daughters moved to Arizona in August 1971 when they were on their way to Flagstaff and broke down in Kingman. Mary Jane found a job as a secretary and weekend test driver at Arizona Ford Proving Grounds where she worked for 30 years where so many of her coworkers became friends and family to her and her children.