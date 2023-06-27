Lula Belle (Jones) Deering was a beloved grandmother, mother and wife during her incredible 81 years of life. She passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Kingman, Arizona. She was born on July 25, 1941, on the Jones family farm in rural McClain County, Oklahoma, to James Junior Jones and Lula Virginia (Clark) Jones.
Her early years were spent on the farm in Oklahoma, relocating as a young child to Wolfforth, Texas where she graduated from Friendship High School. After graduation she attended Gradwhol School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Clinical Laboratory Science. Upon graduation she returned to Lubbock, Texas as a licensed clinical laboratory technologist. She was working at West Texas Hospital in Lubbock when she met and married the love of her life, Billy Mack Deering, on Nov. 9, 1960.
During a trip to Arizona in 1965, Lou and Bill stopped in Kingman for an overnight visit with Bill’s Uncle Earl. They immediately fell in love with the beautiful Hualapai Mountains and lakes that the region offered.
As there was no laboratory at the Mohave General Hospital, the hospital administrator asked Lou to create a hospital laboratory and she accepted the lucrative offer in 1965. Lou’s professional career in Kingman spanned for 33 years including being instrumental in relocating the lab from the downtown Mohave General Hospital to the new Kingman Regional Medical Center in 1972. Lou was involved in many state and national laboratory associations throughout her exceptional career.
She was very active in community service. She joined the St. John’s United Methodist Church in 1965 where she was a member until her death. She was active in the Kingman Jaycees, Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls and held many positions within these organizations.
Lou enjoyed Kingman and the great outdoors. When not working she spent many days on the family boat at Lake Mead, hunting in the Hualapai Mountain region, camping, fishing, four wheeling, bowling and traveling, but most of all she loved cooking, including winning many cooking awards at the Mohave County Fair.
She loved her backyard on the golf course, hummingbirds and the flowers she planted and cared for every year. She also provided friends and family with a bountiful supply of her famous peanut brittle and fudge during the holidays.
Lou loved playing competitive games to include Dominoes, Yahtzee and Cards (Spades) with her family and friends. She enjoyed teaching future generations of Deerings how to play and love these games.
Lula is survived by her two children: Lutricia Kay Deering of Lubbock and Kerry Deering (Kim) of Kingman. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Amanda Deering of Dallas and Douglas Deering (Hannah) of Naval Air Station Whiting Field Milton, Florida. She is also survived by her first great grandson, Micah Deering, of Naval Air Station Whiting Field Milton, Florida. She is also survived by her brother, Freddy Jones, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lou’s devoted White West Highland Terrier, Mac Divot, was her faithful lap dog companion until her death.
The Deering family would like to extend a special thanks and sincere gratitude to Margie Kormos, Dr Bokhari, Dr Harris Salim, and Dr Valpiani for all of their exceptional care they provided for Lou over the past several years. In addition, Lou wanted the Mohave General Hospital “Old Timers”, the “Ladies group”, and all of her other friends to know how much she loved and appreciated all of their friendship and support during her lifetime.
She is preceded in death by her, husband Billy Mack Deering; son, Larry James Deering; parents, James Junior and Lula Virginia Jones; and brothers, Jimmy Jones and Billy Jones.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. John’s United Methodist Church located at 1730 Kino Ave., Kingman, Arizona at 10 a.m. with the services beginning at 11a.m. Burial will commence immediately following the service at Mountain View Cemetery, Kingman, Arizona with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall at St. John’s UMC.
Sutton Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.