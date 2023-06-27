Lula Belle (Jones)

Lula Belle (Jones) Deering was a beloved grandmother, mother and wife during her incredible 81 years of life. She passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Kingman, Arizona. She was born on July 25, 1941, on the Jones family farm in rural McClain County, Oklahoma, to James Junior Jones and Lula Virginia (Clark) Jones.

Her early years were spent on the farm in Oklahoma, relocating as a young child to Wolfforth, Texas where she graduated from Friendship High School. After graduation she attended Gradwhol School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Clinical Laboratory Science. Upon graduation she returned to Lubbock, Texas as a licensed clinical laboratory technologist. She was working at West Texas Hospital in Lubbock when she met and married the love of her life, Billy Mack Deering, on Nov. 9, 1960.