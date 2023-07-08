Luigi Villani, age 78, passed away peacefully at home in Kingman, Arizona on July 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
He was born in Sant Egidio Del Monte Albino, Italy to the late Maria Teresa (Ruggiero) and Cosimo Villani. He married Filomena Rossi on June 29, 1969, in White Plains, New York. Luigi joined the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.
In 1983, Luigi, along with his wife and children, moved to Kingman, Arizona. There they built a new life of fulfilled dreams, treasured memories and beautiful friendships. Luigi will always be remembered for his great love of singing, his devoted faith, his dedication to family, and of course, his beloved garden. Known as “the man who could build an oasis in the desert,” Luigi created and sustained life and continual growth in a place where things were not thought possible to ever survive.
Everyone who knew Luigi experienced his huge and caring heart and selfless giving nature. Luigi endlessly volunteered his time, his voice, his passions in life, and most importantly, his wealth of knowledge. Luigi left a piece of him in all who knew him, and those cherished memories will continue to live on in all of us.
Luigi was a parishioner at Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church for 40 years, where his joy of singing touched so many. For over 30 years Luigi served as a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3145. He was a fourth degree member and served as Grand Knight and District Deputy.
Luigi is survived by his wife, Filomena; children, Cosmo Villani, Maria Villani (Principe), Gina Villani; grandchildren, Giovanni Principe, Luca Principe, Marcello Principe, Victoria Villani, Luigi Villani, Alyx Villani; his sister, Carmela Testa; brother, Geraldo Villani, along with his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Alfonsina Tedesco, Pietro Villani and Vincenzo Villani.
There will be a visitation held on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., and the Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held July 11, 2023, 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church, 302 E. Spring St., Kingman, Arizona. The entombment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.