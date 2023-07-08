Luigi Villani

Luigi Villani, age 78, passed away peacefully at home in Kingman, Arizona on July 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.

He was born in Sant Egidio Del Monte Albino, Italy to the late Maria Teresa (Ruggiero) and Cosimo Villani. He married Filomena Rossi on June 29, 1969, in White Plains, New York. Luigi joined the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.