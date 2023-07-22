Kerry Raymond of Chandler, Arizona, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on June 25, 2023. She was born Kerry Kuykendall in Kingman, Arizona, on November 24, 1940. Her family briefly moved to Clearwater, California, before settling in Oatman, Arizona, after the war. In 1951, Kerry’s father was killed in a construction accident, after which Kerry’s mother moved her and her five siblings back to Kingman, where Kerry would spend the next 60 years of her life. Kerry graduated from Kingman High School, then continued her education at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, before moving back to Kingman where she met and married her first husband, Tom Raymond. In 1964, the couple welcomed twin boys, whom Kerry raised while pursuing a career in Real Estate. She and Tom Raymond would divorce in 1978.
Kerry believed deeply in volunteerism and philanthropy, and it was this path that led her to Paul McCormick when both joined the effort to start what became the Dolphin Swim Team. These two equally generous and giving personalities would eventually marry in October of 1993. Kerry and Paul would spend the first 24 years of their marriage in Kingman, where both continued their community engagement. Then in 2018 they relocated to Chandler in order to be closer to their families.
Kerry had a highly successful career in Real Estate that spanned three decades. She was the “top producer” in Kingman real estate for many years running, and regularly achieved “Million Dollar Club” status. But she was most proud of being named “Pioneer Businesswoman of the Year” by the Kingman chapter of Women Making History in 1998 and, ultimately, of receiving the 2014 award for “Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser” from the National Association of Fundraising Professionals.
Kerry’s friends and family will always remember her indomitable and vivacious personality, her love of travel and her tireless devotion to giving back to the community. Kerry believed strongly in assisting rural Arizonans to achieve higher education. She served as the Board President on the Mohave Community College Foundation for many years and personally fundraised hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide scholarships to Kingman youth.
Kerry Raymond is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Kay Boone and Karen Bergamo; as well as by her son, Mark Raymond.
A short 11 days after Kerry’s passing, her husband Paul McCormick passed away peacefully in Chandler at the age of 88. Kerry is survived by her siblings, Kathy Kuykendall and Kit (‘Judy’) Kuykendall; her son, Brad Raymond; daughter-in-law, Sam Raymond and her grandson, Dylan Raymond. Additionally, her stepchildren, Paul Jr, Mark, Matt and Mick McCormick
A Celebration of Life for both Kerry Raymond and Paul McCormick will be held on August 5, 2023, at 4 p.m., at Beale Celebrations, 201 N 4th St., Kingman, Arizona, 86401. In lieu of flowers, please honor Kerry’s spirit of giving by making a donation to either the Mohave Museum of History and Arts or the Historic Route 66 Association Scholarship Fund.