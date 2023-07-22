Kerry Raymond

Kerry Raymond of Chandler, Arizona, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on June 25, 2023. She was born Kerry Kuykendall in Kingman, Arizona, on November 24, 1940. Her family briefly moved to Clearwater, California, before settling in Oatman, Arizona, after the war. In 1951, Kerry’s father was killed in a construction accident, after which Kerry’s mother moved her and her five siblings back to Kingman, where Kerry would spend the next 60 years of her life. Kerry graduated from Kingman High School, then continued her education at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, before moving back to Kingman where she met and married her first husband, Tom Raymond. In 1964, the couple welcomed twin boys, whom Kerry raised while pursuing a career in Real Estate. She and Tom Raymond would divorce in 1978.

Kerry believed deeply in volunteerism and philanthropy, and it was this path that led her to Paul McCormick when both joined the effort to start what became the Dolphin Swim Team. These two equally generous and giving personalities would eventually marry in October of 1993. Kerry and Paul would spend the first 24 years of their marriage in Kingman, where both continued their community engagement. Then in 2018 they relocated to Chandler in order to be closer to their families.