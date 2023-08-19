Ken M. Boyd, 55, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico passed away on Aug. 10, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ann Marie; his son Michael; his mother Pat Boyd; sisters, Nannette Lucero (Herman) and Yvonne Boyd, of Kingman, Arizona and many extended family members. Known to them as “UnKen,” Ken held very special places in his heart for his nieces, Calista and Jillian and nephew, Michael Ward, as well as his best friend, Clint Lyster and cousin, Helen Boyd.
Ken was born and raised in Kingman, Arizona. As an adult he made his home in New Mexico where he shared his exceptional talent of teaching and educating, especially in the areas of science and of the gifted and talented student. Having a voracious appetite for learning, a soul-rooted passion for reading and story crafting, he wrote and published multiple works including short stories, memoirs, novels and children’s books, often featuring his nieces and nephew. He is known for his lifelong love of the musician Ronnie James Dio, heavy metal concerts, legendary tabletop RPG campaigns, and the loving care of his ever-present canine companion, Bodhi, with whom he shared many long walks and adventures. He was a dedicated practitioner of meditation, seeking understanding and peace in his lifetime.
Should anyone wish to honor him, Ken requested listening to Rainbow’s “Man On The Silver Mountain” from the album “Final Vinyl,” “Catch the Rainbow” from “On Stage,” Elf’s “Live! And My Soul Shall Be Lifted” show, Guns N’ Roses “Think About You” for his wife, and his favorite song, “Dixie Lee Junction” by Elf. If desired, please consider donating to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund or the organization who originally rescued Bodhi, The National Mill Dog Rescue in Colorado. “So it goes.” Horns UP!