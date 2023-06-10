Karen Lynn Rogovy Kaufman Walters passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the age of 75.
She was born in Akron, Ohio on March 19, 1948, the daughter of William Barnett Rogovy and Edith Mirium Gruber Rogovy (Ryan).
At the age of 17, Karen was awarded a trophy as “outstanding female cadet” at the Civil Air Patrol encampment at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
After graduating high school in Akron, she went on to attend the University of Akron as a political science and English double major. She transferred to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas majoring in journalism and political science. She continued at Riverside City College in California in courses on liberal arts and real estate brokerage. She studied in a program of Law and Society with Political Science at the University of California in Riverside and continued to post graduate courses in Light Construction and Project Management. At the University of San Francisco, she pursued a business degree in Human Relations and Organizational Behavior.
In 1971, Karen married Donn Kaufman and they had two children – daughter, Amanda Lynn and son, Jonathan Donn. She took on the role as a full-time wife to her husband and kids. While not all things last forever, their marriage ended in the late 1970s.
New doors opened for Karen as she ventured into an incredible career as a project manager in the construction industry. She began using her proven organizational skills from a business start called the “House of Sticks, Straws and Bricks” in 1975, when she became a partner and manager” in Fremont, California – planning parties and managing over 30 employees. During her third year, she sold out and began to pursue Real Estate and Development.
Between 1977 and 1992, she took on employment ranging from a housing specialist with the County of Riverside, California to several positions in project management to include Lewis Homes of California in Upland, Morley Construction Company in Los Angeles, California, Modtech Inc in Perris, California and ML Hansen Co out of Utah and California. Her more known project management operations included the Terminal 1 Project at Los Angeles International Airport, the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Los Angeles, the Hyperion Energy Recovery System and the Century Woods Condominiums. Between 1981 and 1988, she also owned and managed AMAJON, Inc – as a project management consultant and then expanded the company to include rough carpentry and framing with her general building state contractor’s license. Her projects included over 200 single-family tract houses and custom homes. She continued as a consultant for many years and those who have met her since she had retired from her professional career, knows her skills and expertise in these areas have helped form her ranch life once she moved to Arizona.
Karen loved animals and began working with horses in the 1980s while living in Moreno Valley, California and spent many hours at the Ranger Station. She dabbled as a breeder of racing horses, with at least one (In Honor of Babs) who ended up going to the Los Alamitos Race Track. In 1988, Karen became the first Equestrian Events Program Chairman for Special Olympics for the western Riverside County area (from Palm Springs to Corona). Although intimidated at first, it was well worth it when she saw the athletes concentrating on maneuvering their horses and how pleased they were with themselves when they finally got the horse to do what they wanted. She said “that is what the program is all about, it gives the individual a feeling of accomplishment”.
In 1990, Karen met the love of her life – Daniel Bruce Walters and they spent many songs square dancing. They were married in a square dance hall on leap year day in 1992 – making it a special anniversary when it rolled around every four years. They moved to Arizona later that year and began an incredible journey together living off the beaten path growing into a ranch life that they would see together for many years. Their journey began “off the grid” before it was a thing. They inspired many people along the way and had a vast amount of knowledge from their magnificent experiences (including plenty of trial and error) that has been passed onto the family and neighbors over the years. Everything from the characteristics of cyclic weather patterns for the area (in addition to providing daily weather reporting at Diamond M Ranch for the National Weather Service out of Las Vegas, Nevada) to understanding the real risks and hazards of living in the middle of nowhere – with no power, before cellular service was possible, managing supplies (perishable foods – such as bread, milk and mayonnaise), to basic first aid and treatment. The reality of living in the middle of nowhere showed itself many times during the monsoon season and middle of winter – when sometimes, it would be weeks before the roads would become travelable with a good 4WD vehicle. In a land that experienced the four seasons, they had it all – and as tiring and challenging as it was to live this life, they enjoyed every moment of it as long as they could. Her husband Dan passed away in July of 2015.
While at the ranch, Karen organized gatherings for the neighbors to meet and even exchange items they raised or grown. She also became involved on the political scene when it came to the Peach Springs school district and taxation. Although ultimately unsuccessful, she led an effort and attended State Legislative hearings to get the Fork Rock and Willows Ranches removed from the Peach Springs school district – not only a good example of taxation without representation – but literally a five-hour drive from homes in the district to the school, while passing through Seligman or Cedar Hills Schools.
In June of 2019, she moved to town in Kingman to be near her children where she had lived until her death. A whole new world opened up to her with “deliveries” – from pizza, to groceries, to so many things that involved deliveries. Gone with the three to four week periods of not being able to travel to town due to poor weather or road conditions. It was an unimaginable experience compared to where she had lived the previous 27 years. She brought her German Shepard dogs, cats and chickens to town as well – all who passed before her, with the exception of her 19-year-old cat Alice (who passed away last week).
Karen had an amazing life and those who knew her know that she lived life on her terms, doing what she wanted to do in the way she wanted to do it. When it came to problem solving, she was great at researching and finding a way to figure it out. She constantly told her two children to figure it out and “I don’t know” and “I can’t” were not an answer. With any deck of cards dealt to Karen, she was able to ALWAYS make the best out of every situation. Karen touched so many people (some in profound ways). She was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be incredibly missed forever.
Her husband, Dan Walters preceded her in death July 2015, as well as her father, William Rogovy and mother, Edith Ryan. Karen is survived by her daughter, Amanda; son, Jonathan and his wife, Dawn; and her grandchildren, Braden, Megan, Samuel and Rebeka. As well as her two brothers, Rick and Hugh and sisters, Wendy and Laura.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Karen’s honor on Friday, July 7 at 5 p.m. in Kingman at her daughter’s house and the next day at the ranch. All of Karen’s friends and loved ones are invited to attend. Please reach out to family for location information, if you plan to attend.