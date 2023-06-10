Karen Lynn Rogovy Kaufman Walters

Karen Lynn Rogovy Kaufman Walters passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the age of 75.

She was born in Akron, Ohio on March 19, 1948, the daughter of William Barnett Rogovy and Edith Mirium Gruber Rogovy (Ryan).