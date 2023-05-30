Obituary | Joseph John Francaviglia May 30, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph John Francaviglia, born in Cranford, New Jersey April 23, 1935 has passed away May 20, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 88. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 South Cove may get a new doc Colorado River agreement a “step back from the ledge” for Arizona’s river communities Arizona Attorney General sues companies for selling “forever chemicals” Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView