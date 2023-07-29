Joseph Carr Stevens transcended to his heavenly home on July 5, 2023, carrying a brilliant flame to light the path for others so they too can find their way.
Haiku by his son, Heiden
Flickering flame bright
Gives abode for travelers
Spiritual concord.
Throughout Joseph’s life he was captivated by nature’s challenges and serenity. He was humbled by its powerful solitude and the extraordinary forces ripping at his mere existence. Joseph found that family, friends, photography, backpacking, mechanics of science, skills of bushcraft and cooking on the Seva stove brought him closer to the wonderment of God’s creation, manifesting a stronger self-reliance.
On July 7, 1952, Joseph’s life began in his first home in Wilmington, North Carolina. During that same year in December, Joseph was baptized with water from the Jordan River his grandmother brought back from the holy land, securing a spiritual connection with God while on his journey through life.
Not far from his first home in Wilmington was Topsail Island, often considered a second home. Here Joseph obtained endurance. Surfing the waves that crash upon the shores from dawn till dusk, sometimes outrunning catastrophic hurricanes in their passing.
Kansas with its enormous skies, became his third home. Midst fields of sunflowers he found his wife. Together, they raced beyond the horizon to the Rocky and San Juan mountains, backpacking and camping among their ridges and valleys; followed the migratory route of the sandhill cranes through snow and knee-deep mud; explored the Rocky Mountains in Canada and discovered Chaco canyon in New Mexico where his passion for anthropology began; and accidentally ventured onto the edge of Shaffer’s trail in Canyonlands National Park. What a scary moment. Joseph earned his master’s degree in social work from K.U. while employed at the internationally renowned Menninger Foundation. Before moving back to the east coast, Joseph fathered his son, and with great compassion, nurtured independence and creativity.
For the next eight years Georgia became his fourth home with Topsail Island only a day away. In Griffin, Georgia, Joseph was the director of Macintosh Group home. Joseph joined the Sons of the American Revolution and continued to refine his backpacking skills in the Appalachian Mountains and in the swamps of Okefenokee. Joseph and his family traveled extensively throughout the southeastern states and hosted numerous make-shift medieval cookouts with cardboard box castles and fold music jamborees. Family and friends were always a significant part of Joseph’s well-being and life.
Then there was a “calling” from the deserts of Arizona, Joseph’s fifth home. It was here that his soul danced in the moonlight and mingled with the grains of sand swept across this ancient land. Joseph invested much time in teaching rocketry, almost making it to space, educating his son about robotics, electronics, building his first bike and of course, how to survive in the vast wilderness with the right equipment. This is where Joseph became the grandfather to two magnificent grandchildren. Joseph pressed his feet in the red sand of Zion and watched his granddaughter press her feet in the same place. He watched his grandson open his eyes to the wonders of the world. Joseph was so proud of his son’s family.
Before Joseph retired at the age of 67, he was employed at Mohave Mental Health Clinic for 15 years and KRMC Oncology Center for the same length of time. Joseph obtained his general license as an amateur radio operator. For several years Joseph was a board member for the Sons of the American Revolution, Colorado River Chapter and was a member of National Disaster team for Kingman, Arizona.
Some say the allure of Utah’s landscape was Joseph’s sixth home, but it was truly a place where he found bliss. He explored countless backcountry roads including three of the four districts in Canyonlands National Park, the expansive Escalante Plateau with its many sentinels, cascades and hidden splendors. He followed the petroglyphs left behind by the Fremont and Basket maker II tribes scattered throughout Utah, Nevada and Colorado with the most of these trips starting at the edge of the San Juan River in Bluff. Joseph was determined to learn the skills of Bushcraft to expand his experiences while in the remote regions of the Utah wilderness. With a bow and drill made from sotol, Joseph successfully brought fire to the kindling. That is why Joseph was chosen to light the path so others could find their way home.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Julianna Stevens; son- Heiden (C.J.) Stevens; grandchildren, Sarai and Esau Stevens; siblings, Stedman Stevens and Barbara Jean Stevens; sisters-in-laws, Cleo Mannell and Denise (David) Price; Cleo’s daughter, June Breeze Severy; brother-in-law, Dana Mannell and his family; C.J.’s parents, Marti and Chris Hamlin; as well as the many friends that stood by Joseph’s side and traveled the backcountry roads beyond the horizon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 7, 2023, at 12 p.m. at the Rotary Shelter House at the Hualapai State Park.
For now, KD7WGU is signing off.