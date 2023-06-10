Jerry Dean Dabb sadly passed away on May 18, 2023 at the age of 88. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children at the Joan and Diana Hospice Home in Kingman, Arizona.
Jerry was born to James (Willie) and Wilma Dabb in Swan, Iowa.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army. He was transferred from Fort Carson Colorado training base to Fort Richardson, Alaska, where he served two years driving trucks over dangerous icy roads delivering supplies.
Jerry and his wife of 62 years welcomed three children into their home.
Jerry spent the majority of his life as a building contractor, owning businesses in Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Utah before settling in Kingman, Arizona where he built and operated Shed It/Southwest Building Systems until he retired.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Irene Dabb; children, Lorie Reed (Michael Reed), Annette Cook (Ted Cook), Richard (Rick) Dabb (Lena Dabb), Terry Dabb (previous marriage); grandchildren, Shane Vickers (Roza Vickers), Krystal Villegas (Francis Villegas), Robert (Bobby) Pitt (Denise Pitt), Taylor Coffman (Jake Coffman), Seth Dabb, Quinn Dabb; great-grandchildren, Abbie and Allie Vickers, Aubrey Pitt, Grayson Villegas, Amelia and Austin Coffman; cousin, Jerry Viers and niece, Jeanette (Dabb) Brazie and her son, Travis, along with many other family and friends from Iowa.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Flavia Chadwick; brothers, Dale E. Dabb, Donald Dabb and daughter from previous marriage, Caroline Rayburn.
Jerry was a truly wonderful and loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa (Popo). He is and will be sadly missed by family and friends.