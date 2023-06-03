Gwendolyn Dawn Smith, 59, sadly passed away on May 20, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by her children, family and close friends. She led a life filled with numerous accomplishments, compassion for her patients, and love for her family and friends.
Born on March 20, 1964 in Oceanside, California, her love for the ocean began. Gwen was one of the kindest, most gentle souls in this world. She put herself through nursing school all the while raising four children and working to provide for her family. She worked as a labor and delivery Registered Nurse for over 25 years, and served the community of Kingman for nearly 30. She was a strong advocate for her patients and helped deliver thousands of babies within the community. With such a strong passion for her career in caretaking, her family has been told countless stories of the compassion and care she provided to her patients.
Gwen was born to and is survived by her parents, Sandra (William) Belasco and Gary (Ginger) Bennett. She is also survived by her six children, Deborah Milstead, Matthew Milstead, Kelli-Jayne Martinez, Connor Milstead, Alyssa Kamin and Noah McBride; her siblings, Gary Bennett, Timothy Long and Tammy Ellico; her grandchildren, Arizona Kamin, Desmond Milstead, Logan Milstead and Kian McBride; and her partner, Nelson Sorelle. She will also be missed by her uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Warren (Barbara) Bradford and Jayne Bradford; her paternal grandparents, Carl and Margaret Bennett; her beloved, step-father Virgil “Skip” Long and her first-born grandchild, Tatum Meins.
Please join us on Sunday, June 11 at 1 p.m. to celebrate her life. Her services will be held at the Hampton Inn and Suites located at 1791 Sycamore Ave. in Kingman, Arizona. At Gwen’s request, her family is asking that guests please avoid wearing black, but rather bright colored clothing, or her favorite color blue. In lieu of flowers please either bring wildflower seed packets to the service or donate to the Tatum Lee Scholarship fund venmo@tatumleescholarshipfund or to the March of Dimes foundation.
