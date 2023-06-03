Gwendolyn Dawn Smith

Gwendolyn Dawn Smith, 59, sadly passed away on May 20, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by her children, family and close friends. She led a life filled with numerous accomplishments, compassion for her patients, and love for her family and friends.

Born on March 20, 1964 in Oceanside, California, her love for the ocean began. Gwen was one of the kindest, most gentle souls in this world. She put herself through nursing school all the while raising four children and working to provide for her family. She worked as a labor and delivery Registered Nurse for over 25 years, and served the community of Kingman for nearly 30. She was a strong advocate for her patients and helped deliver thousands of babies within the community. With such a strong passion for her career in caretaking, her family has been told countless stories of the compassion and care she provided to her patients.