Donni Jolyn Hacker Rincon

Donni Jolyn Hacker Rincon

Donni Jolyn Hacker Rincon, 68 of Henderson, Nevada went to her heavenly home on Friday Aug. 18, 2023, surrounded by her sons and sisters. Donni was born to Don and Joan Hafley Hacker on July 17, 1955, in Kingman, Arizona.

In Donni’s youth, she excelled in school and was active in many sports and clubs at Kingman High School. She graduated from Kingman High School in 1973. One of her early jobs as a child was to deliver ice buckets to many guests that were visiting the Holiday House Motel managed by her parents.