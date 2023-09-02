WE LOST A LEGEND! On Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 Charles Edwin Shelley Jr – ED as he was known – went to meet his maker. He was born in Kingman, Arizona on May 19, 1961 to Judith Shelley.
Ed spent most of his childhood wandering the hills of this beautiful country as a trapper and hunter, which he continued to do into adulthood. In his life, Ed did more from a wheelchair than most people will ever accomplish with two working legs. He enjoyed riding his mules all over the mountains chasing lions. He was into snorkeling and even made it to the coastal waters of California once. He was a master re-loader who loved perfecting a load to shoot clovers on paper.
Ed was an amazing fabricator who could take a pile of metal and turn it into the most exquisite art. He loved being up in the early hours to call in predators or fill a big game tag. What he loved most though, was teaching the younger generations how to do all the things he did and passing his extensive knowledge onto them.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Judith Shelley, his pot licker brother Joseph Melton Shelley, and Debbie’s dad, Charles Shelley.
He is survived by his sisters, Debbie Shelley Blair and Cathy Shelley Courcy. He also leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife, Carmen Shelley of Kingman; two sons, Ian Jeffrey and Solomon Michael; nine grandchildren, Melody, Alythia, Beza, Lily, Aurora, Mason, Kaleab, Analynn, and Jacob. Ed also leaves behind many extended family members. Ed held a special place in his heart for Tim and Cameo Dinnella and his niece Shyloh, “Lolley”, and her family. Over the years Ed accepted Christ as his Savior, so it comforting for his family to know that Ed is now with Jesus and no longer in pain.
The family asks that you please cherish the memories you have with Ed and come to celebrate his magnificent life on Sept. 14 at the Hualapai recreational area one from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bring a dish and a story to share.