Charles Edwin Shelley Jr

WE LOST A LEGEND! On Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 Charles Edwin Shelley Jr – ED as he was known – went to meet his maker. He was born in Kingman, Arizona on May 19, 1961 to Judith Shelley.

Ed spent most of his childhood wandering the hills of this beautiful country as a trapper and hunter, which he continued to do into adulthood. In his life, Ed did more from a wheelchair than most people will ever accomplish with two working legs. He enjoyed riding his mules all over the mountains chasing lions. He was into snorkeling and even made it to the coastal waters of California once. He was a master re-loader who loved perfecting a load to shoot clovers on paper.