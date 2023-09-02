It is with great sadness that the family of Celeste Irons, 79, announce her passing on Aug. 10, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona. Celeste was born in Pittsburgh, California on Feb. 6, 1954 to parents Timothy and Lily Irons. Since her dad was in the military, Celeste spent her childhood moving around the country, but graduated high school in Nephi, Utah. She later went on to graduate college from the University of Utah.
Celeste, as a member of the NARBHA Institute Board of Directors, brought a lifetime of mental health experience form her tenure as the Executive Director of The Mental Health Association of Utah. She saw herself first and foremost as an advocate for patients. Her professional interests included preschoolers, teens, and adults with serious mental health illnesses, and she held special interest in mitigating the healthcare challenges faced by people in rural areas. In addition to her work at the NARHBA Institute, she wrote and consulted with many non-profits. Celeste was involved in a wide variety of volunteer and mission-related activities that contribute to health and wellness of Arizona and the community she lived in.
She is preceded in death by her parents Timothy Hoyt Irons and Lily Doris Irons.
She is survived by her loving husband Gary Sims, of Kingman; her sister Sanoma Irons Goodwell of Gilbert, Arizona; and her three brothers – Richard Bowers Irons of Salt Lake City, Utah, Timothy Bowers Irons of Toole, Utah, and Hugh Irons of Washington, Utah.
Celeste dedicated her whole life to helping other people and will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.