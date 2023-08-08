Bobby Joe Mills

Bobby Joe Mills of Kingman, Arizona passed away peacefully at home at the age of 94 on Aug. 2, 2023. He was born in Oklahoma in 1929. He left Oklahoma at the age of 16 and moved with his family to Washington. The family bought an apple orchard and the kids grew up working the farm. Bobby left and moved to California at the age of 18.

During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. At age 26, he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Mills (Helm). They moved to Arizona in 1956 and raised their four children. He worked most of his life in the banking business. Many of those years were at the Valley National Bank in Saﬀord, Arizona. He transferred in 1974 with the bank to Kingman, Arizona where he and Barbara bought their home, of now 50 years.