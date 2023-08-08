Bobby Joe Mills of Kingman, Arizona passed away peacefully at home at the age of 94 on Aug. 2, 2023. He was born in Oklahoma in 1929. He left Oklahoma at the age of 16 and moved with his family to Washington. The family bought an apple orchard and the kids grew up working the farm. Bobby left and moved to California at the age of 18.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. At age 26, he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Mills (Helm). They moved to Arizona in 1956 and raised their four children. He worked most of his life in the banking business. Many of those years were at the Valley National Bank in Saﬀord, Arizona. He transferred in 1974 with the bank to Kingman, Arizona where he and Barbara bought their home, of now 50 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Opal Mills; siblings, Billy, Jim, Wylie, Dixie and Bobby; and Barbara’s son Paul. Bobby is survived by his wife Barbara, his loving wife of 68 years; his sons, Bobby and Jerry (Chris); his daughter, Judy (Frank) Valentine; siblings, Johnny (Nellie) Mills, Patti Nalley, Connie (Dee) Adams, Cecil Jr (Mari) Mills, Dorothy Mills and Rinda Mills; grandkids, Shawn, William, Daniel, Theresa, Natalie, Dale, Nathan, Stephanie, Jason and David; great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Military graveside services begin at 10 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, AZ 86401. Followed by Masonic Services with Public Honors at 11 a.m. at Kingman Masonic Temple, 212 N 4th St, 2nd Floor, Kingman, AZ. Reception to follow at the Masonic Dining Room.
The family requests donations to the Kingman Masonic Lodge in lieu of ﬂowers.