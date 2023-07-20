Betty Jeanne Schoolmeester

Betty Jeanne Schoolmeester

Betty Jeanne Schoolmeester was born to Richard and Janice (Bucher) Stimson on April 7, 1959 in Orange, California. During her youth, the family moved to Pipestone, Minnesota, where she went to school and graduated from Pipestone High School in 1977. She was confirmed in faith at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. During her high school years, Betty worked at the local Dari King, where she met the love of her life, Don Schoolmeester, in July of 1975. They were united in marriage on July 22, 1978 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Betty attended Rochester Vocational School from 1977-1978 to study early childhood development. She later transferred to Southwest State University, graduating in May of 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Betty and Don both took jobs in Kingman, Arizona, leading to their move out west in August of 1986, where Betty began her teaching career at La Senita Elementary School. She taught first grade there for one year, before transferring to Manzanita Elementary School, where she continued to teach first grade for the last 36 years, before retiring in May 2023.

Betty was a very creative and artistic person. She loved painting ceramics as a young adult, and enjoyed making greeting cards, as well. As a teacher, she was always drawing or making something for her classroom or creating her own songs to help students learn, and remember, phonics rules. She had a kind and selfless heart, and was always there for her friends, children and grandchildren, whenever they needed her.