John William Sullivan

John William Sullivan was born on November 26, 1946, in Los Angeles, California.He died at home surrounded by his three children on April 22, 2023, in Georgetown, Texas. He now resides with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.John spent his professional life traveling across the country as a truck driver. He had a passion for riding his motorcycle and he enjoyed living life to the fullest.He could often be found in the center of a gathering entertaining everyone with his impressive arsenal of jokes.He was a fierce protector of his family, and a proud father and grandfather. His impact on those who love him is immense. He is so very loved.