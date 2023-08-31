Carlos Lucero passed away at home on Wednesday Aug. 09, 2023 with his wife and son by his side. He was 81 years old. Carlos was born on July 13, 1942 in Kingman.
He graduated from Mohave County Union High School in 1961. He was a proud Bulldog both off and on the field. He loved talking about his high school days and often reminisced about the sports he played: basketball, football, baseball and track. His letterman’s jacket is located at the Mohave Museum of Arts. He always helped his grandmother and worked at the Kingman Bake Shop and Kingman Daily Miner to support his family. After graduation Carlos earned a football scholarship to Eastern Arizona College where he played quarterback. A few years later he moved to Los Angeles where he met the love of his life, Delia. Delia and Carlos were married in 1967 and continued to be married for the next 56 years.
In 1969 they had their only child, Charles. The Lucero family resided in Pomona, California until 1979, when Carlos decided to move back to Kingman. He moved back because he wanted his son to be raised in a small and safe community. He purchased the Tavern Bar and enjoyed his time gathering with many of his life-long friends. After the bar closed, he worked for Mohave County for a few years and then finally Mohave Community College, where he would retire with over 20 years of service. He often talked about his coworkers at MCC and appreciated their friendships.
Carlos was a friend to many and valued all of his friendships. He always told you the truth, whether you wanted to hear it or not. If you were Carlos’ friend you always knew you could count on him.
Carlos was a family man. He was proud of his Granddaughters Paige and Lia and talked about them every chance he would get. He loved his son Charlie and his daughter-in-law Tammy. Some of his favorite moments were watching sports with his family (especially the Arizona Wildcats), playing golf with his son (he played in over 30 father/son golf tournaments with Charlie) and spending time with Dee and his dog Pepper.
Carlos is survived by his wife Dee, son Charles (Tammy), granddaughters Paige and Lia, Brothers Bob and Art, several half brothers/sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of life may be planned at a future date.