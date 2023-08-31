Carlos Lucero

Carlos Lucero

Carlos Lucero passed away at home on Wednesday Aug. 09, 2023 with his wife and son by his side. He was 81 years old. Carlos was born on July 13, 1942 in Kingman.

He graduated from Mohave County Union High School in 1961. He was a proud Bulldog both off and on the field. He loved talking about his high school days and often reminisced about the sports he played: basketball, football, baseball and track. His letterman’s jacket is located at the Mohave Museum of Arts. He always helped his grandmother and worked at the Kingman Bake Shop and Kingman Daily Miner to support his family. After graduation Carlos earned a football scholarship to Eastern Arizona College where he played quarterback. A few years later he moved to Los Angeles where he met the love of his life, Delia. Delia and Carlos were married in 1967 and continued to be married for the next 56 years.