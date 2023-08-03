York Fire

Smoke and flames rise above light vegetation on the York Fire at the Mojave National Preserve. 

 Courtesy of Inciweb

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Thursday morning’s York Fire update brought more good news, even as the fire continues to spread.

As Thursday afternoon, the York Fire was mapped at 94,009 acres, with 9,127 of those acres spilling into Clark County, Nevada. The fire is reported at 63% containment, and the cause remains under investigation.