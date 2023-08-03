MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Thursday morning’s York Fire update brought more good news, even as the fire continues to spread.
As Thursday afternoon, the York Fire was mapped at 94,009 acres, with 9,127 of those acres spilling into Clark County, Nevada. The fire is reported at 63% containment, and the cause remains under investigation.
Some fire behavior was observed in the southeast portion of the fire, according to the California Interagency Incident Management Team.
“Firefighters are currently monitoring the area and will continue to perform Minimal Impact Suppression Tactics in their full suppression efforts,” CIIMT reported. “Firefighters use MIST to suppress the fire while carefully protecting resources such as cultural histories, threatened wildlife and rare plants commonly found in the Mojave National Preserve, Castle Mountains National Monument and Avi Kwa Ame National Monument.
Federal land managers and fire personnel collaborate with natural and cultural resource specialists, known as resource advisors or READs, to implement MIST. READs have many specialties such as, wildlife biologists, plant ecologists, archaeologists, and geologists. They work closely with fire crews to minimize the impacts of wildfire and of suppression activities by working with fire crews in the field.
With monsoon activity leaving the area, warmer and drier weather is anticipated in the coming days.
There are no current evacuation orders in place. Currently 423 personnel are assigned to the incident, with no injuries or structure damage reported.
The fire started just after noon on Friday, July 28. It has since grown by thousands of acres, slowed somewhat with the help of cooler temperatures and rain.
The York Fire area is about 40 miles west of Bullhead City and Laughlin and is slowly encroaching on the area near Nipton, Nevada. Continued spread could push the fire toward Searchlight.