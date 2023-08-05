York Fire

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Fire crews have stopped the spread of the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve but still have considerable work to do to extinguish the blaze that has been burning in the high desert for more than a week.

As of Friday night, fire officials placed the size of the fire at 93,078 acres — no growth had been reported since late Wednesday — and the containment percentage is now listed at 93.