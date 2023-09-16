County Administrative Assistant Annette Godin is now reporting directly to the newly appointed County Recorder, Lydia Durst. It’s a job Godin fully enjoys.
“Many of my tasks involve helping all the divisions within our office, recording, voter registration, and micrographics,” she said. “I like to say ‘assist’ is in my job title, and that is actually what I do best. I feel I am best suited as a support employee rather than the one in charge.”
She has a long list of tasks that keep her busy. They include the daily deposits, daily financial entries, handling of memberships, maintenance contracts, mail, supplies, billings and whatever is needed or required to be completed for the day.
During her relatively brief time in the recorder’s office, Godin has obtained her highly valued Certified Election Officer certification from the Arizona Secretary of State, becoming certified to complete the important Signature Verification process. Election integrity is obviously key in the recorder’s office and if she’s not working with early ballots, she is often completing other tasks of billings of elections, reaching out to voters for signature curing or returning an unsigned ballot.
Godin was born in Peterborough, New Hampshire, to her parents Carol and Bob. But the family moved to a South Shore community near Boston, Massachusetts shortly after her birth.
“My Dad worked three jobs so Mom could stay home with my brother and me,” she said. “My parents had a lot of influence on my work ethics.”
She proved it herself by joined the Army Reserve the summer of her junior year of high school. She completed basic training at Fort Jackson on Tank Hill right before the start of her senior year. After graduation, she went back to Fort Jackson for specialized training.
Once her military training was completed, Godin returned to Massachusetts and spent four years working at John Hancock Insurance in Boston. After that, she took a lengthy career leap for 30 years joining up with the automotive industry. During her time in Massachusetts, she earned employee of the year twice at Muzi Motors in Needham and the same in Natick with the Bernardi Auto group.
She also taught and competed in ballroom dancing for several years and was a promotional model for several liquor distributors.
A busy bee indeed.
Godin’s husband, Leo, a hard worker himself, decided to retire and he pinpointed a location far away from brutal Massachusetts winters that was way out west in Golden Valley. He and Godin made the change, but she was definitely not ready to retire. Still, she needed to reinvent herself into the local area work force and soon enrolled in the WIOA program that Mohave County Community Service Department offers to citizens – starting as a temporary worker in the Mohave County Treasurer’s office. She soon moved into being a fulltime staff member with Community Service, working directly with Dave Wolf, the director at the time, as an office specialist. She enjoyed it, but another interesting county position opened. She applied, and that’s what she’s doing today in the recorder’s office.
This year Godin received her five years of service pin with Mohave County. She strongly feels she has made “several great professional working relationships.”
“I was once told to treat customers and co-workers as you would your own mother,” she said. “I try to do that each day.”
For fun and pleasure, Godin still loves dancing and currently takes adult Tap at Home Within Movement in Kingman. She’s active in country line dancing at the adult center and the Sundowner Bar and Grill. . She’s spent time on stage locally and performed in the musical, Bye-Bye Birdie with Kingman’s Beale Street Theater in 2019.
She calls herself “a creative and crafty person” and arts are her thing. She loves trying new things and “being out of my comfort zone.” She especially enjoys spending time with her beloved French Bulldogs, Enzo and Jen-e. Meanwhile, Godin believes the county offers “so many treasures that can be found here.”
It appears her “fun ethic” may just equal that valued work ethic she’s maintained all her life.