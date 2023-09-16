Annette Godin

Administrative Assistant Annette Godin has been with Mohave County for five years now, and recently moved to the County Recorder’s office.

 Courtesy photo

County Administrative Assistant Annette Godin is now reporting directly to the newly appointed County Recorder, Lydia Durst. It’s a job Godin fully enjoys.

“Many of my tasks involve helping all the divisions within our office, recording, voter registration, and micrographics,” she said. “I like to say ‘assist’ is in my job title, and that is actually what I do best. I feel I am best suited as a support employee rather than the one in charge.”