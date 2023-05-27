Local veterans will hold a ceremony to celebrate the annual Women Veterans Day and women who have served. The ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at Kingman Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St.
The ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at Kingman Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St. According to organizers, the event is open to the public. A short program will be presented, and women veterans will be offered the opportunity to identify themselves. Lunch will be available at nearby American Legion Post 14 at 225 E. Oak St.
Women Veterans Day is also referred to as Women Veterans Recognition Day and Women Veterans Appreciation Day. On that date in 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which granted women the right to serve as permanent regular members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. Before that, only women nurses could serve in the regular and reserve forces during peacetime.
The first Women Veterans Day was celebrated in 2018, and is currently a state-recognized commemoration in California, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.
“There are more female veterans in our communities than people realize. Women who have served in the U.S. military deserve to be recognized, no matter when or how long they were in, or where they were stationed. We did our part, but some might be a little shy or feel uncomfortable wearing the hat or t-shirt,” says Ann Seney, retired LtCol, USAF.
Women Veterans Day is a tribute to a groundbreaking day when women were acknowledged as essential to the war efforts. There have been women serving in all of America’s wars and conflicts, dating back to the Revolutionary War. Today there are almost two million women veterans in the U.S., Puerto Rico, U.S. Territories and overseas.