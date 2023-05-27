American female soldier

Local veterans will hold a ceremony to celebrate the annual Women Veterans Day and women who have served.  The ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at Kingman Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St.

 (Adobe image)

KINGMAN – Local veterans will hold a ceremony to celebrate the annual Women Veterans Day and women who have served.

The ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at Kingman Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St. According to organizers, the event is open to the public. A short program will be presented, and women veterans will be offered the opportunity to identify themselves. Lunch will be available at nearby American Legion Post 14 at 225 E. Oak St.