The Mohave County Board of Supervisors balanced this year’s budget this week, and overcame an initial $4 million deficit for the 2024 fiscal year. But with a possible $18 million deficit predicted for next year, not all of the board’s members are satisfied with this year’s budget.

From the county’s $138 million general fund balance, the county is expected to pursue $1.5 million in salary increases for Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and detention officers, with $250,000 toward increased pay for Mohave County’s general administration. $527,000 in salary increases and pay adjustments will be given for Mohave County Juvenile Detention officers, and a quarter of the county’s tax revenue from new construction (About $246,000) will go toward the Mohave County Economic Development Department’s Commerce Fund. This year’s budget will also include $3.3 million in new initiatives and $1.96 million in capital requests.