Kingman LED signs

One of the city LED signs located along Stockton Hill Road near Andy Devine Ave., pictured on Thursday.

 JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner

KINGMAN—Have you noticed the new LED signs around town? Kingman City Council is debating who will have access to use the electronic signs.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15 Kingman City Council were told that they could make the signs open to the public or use them for city messaging only. Former City Manager Ron Foggin, who was fired during that same meeting, said the goal of the signs is to increase communication, promote city programs and notify the community of safety and awareness issues.