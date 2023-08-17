KINGMAN—Have you noticed the new LED signs around town? Kingman City Council is debating who will have access to use the electronic signs.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15 Kingman City Council were told that they could make the signs open to the public or use them for city messaging only. Former City Manager Ron Foggin, who was fired during that same meeting, said the goal of the signs is to increase communication, promote city programs and notify the community of safety and awareness issues.
When the signs went up, Foggin said the calls from residents came in, with some organizations asking to use them. Each sign is equipped to handle six messages for eight seconds each. Currently, signs only include city messaging such as construction zones and employment opportunities.
However, council must determine if the signs will continue with the city messaging only policy or expand to non-city messaging. The city messaging is dedicated solely to the city and city sponsored events. City sponsored events are when city funding, personnel or equipment is used. City sponsored events, such as First Fridays or the Kingman Fun Run, could go on the signs. Events such as the Mohave County Fair or private events would not be allowed under this policy.
“In this policy, it really does limit anything that we’re going to advertise,” Foggin said.
Non-city messaging would include city sponsored events and non-city events and services.
Non-city messaging that is “good for the community” is the other option. This would include community events if they meet the following criteria: not-for-profit, non-political and non-religious.
“The piece to this that becomes difficult to work through is picking and choosing what messaging gets put on the boards,” Foggin said. This is due to the lack of space on the signs and deciding entities that meet the criteria while remaining content neutral to avoid litigation.
City staff recommended having city only messaging, but council disagreed.
The signs were funded by the city’s general fund and approved by council in 2019. Vice Mayor Cherish Sammeli said she has an issue with barring community members from using the signs since they’re taxpayer funded. However, council is considering adopting a fee for the taxpayers to pay in order to use the signs.
“I’m having an issue not allowing the public to use them. I understand the concern, but if we use the monies to fund it we should figure out a way that works to advertise events and things of such,” Sammeli said.
City Attorney Carl Cooper said there’s a lot of things that taxpayer funding goes towards that taxpayers aren’t allowed to use.
“As soon as you start opening things up for input or processing or speech from different groups or organizers you have to be content neutral,” Cooper said.
He said the concern is the possibility for messaging that is problematic. Having city messaging only makes it easy for staff to decide what can go on the signs.
He also suggested the council start out with city only messaging and open it up to the public at a later time.
“It’s easier to expand your footprint into this arena than it is to contract it,” Cooper said.
Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly said she is in support of advertising community events, particularly since all community events are displayed on gokingman.com, the city’s tourism website. She said she wouldn’t have supported the signs in 2019 if they limited who could use them. “It needs to be open to events city-wide.”
“These belong to the community, they were paid for with tax dollars,” Scott Stehly said.
The item was for discussion only and city staff will bring back a draft of the policy that opens it up to the public, including fees.