KINGMAN – Kingman City Council has a jam-packed agenda on Tuesday, June 6, including a public hearing and the possible adoption of water rate changes.
The meeting will commence at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at 310 N. 4th St. in Kingman in council chambers. Change could come to Kingman’s water rate fees to accommodate growing water maintenance and infrastructure needs. City staff recommends basing the rate on meter size and usage trends. The proposed rate increase will not be the same for all customers, so some may see an increase while others a decrease.
There are currently 22,218 customers using the city’s water system, 93% of those being residential. Around 60% of customers live inside city limits. Currently, the fixed rate amount is $7.21 to be connected to the city’s water system inside the city, regardless of meter size. Outside of city limits, the fixed rate is $9.64. The proposed rate increase would roll out over a five-year period.
Also on the agenda, a public hearing will be held for a proposed zoning change to accommodate Dickey’s BBQ Pit. The one-acre parcel situated between Davis Avenue and Club Avenue is proposed to go from C1 to C2 zoning, which allows for the renovation of the former bank for a restaurant, bar and drive-thru. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving the zoning change in May.
Council will also decide whether to approve a contract modification for the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange bridge design to reduce the project’s cost by $3 million. The proposed changes would require less concrete needed for the project and reduce the size of the bridge. If approved, engineering firm AECOM estimate that the re-design will take three to four months to complete. To complete the redesign, the contract with AECOM will increase by $455,143.
The dross site out at the Kingman Municipal Airport could also take another step forward. Council could approve the guaranteed maximum price proposal from Haley & Aldrich, city hired design firm, which would prompt the city to issue a notice to proceed and begin the remediation of the contaminated material at the airport.
Council will also hold a confidential executive session pertaining to a performance evaluation for City Manager Ron Foggin. Before the council meeting, Foggin will hold a workshop with the business community at 3 p.m. Council gave Foggin a letter of reprimand at the end of May, which said his performance and conduct has been unacceptable.