City Complex

Kingman City Council will vote on a variety of item including adopting new water rates, zoning changes and a bridge design for the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at 310 N. 4th St. in Kingman. 

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council has a jam-packed agenda on Tuesday, June 6, including a public hearing and the possible adoption of water rate changes.

The meeting will commence at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at 310 N. 4th St. in Kingman in council chambers. Change could come to Kingman’s water rate fees to accommodate growing water maintenance and infrastructure needs. City staff recommends basing the rate on meter size and usage trends. The proposed rate increase will not be the same for all customers, so some may see an increase while others a decrease.