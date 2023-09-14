Classroom

The Western Area Coalition of Governments Head Start program has partnered with Mohave Community College to open up a brand new classroom for its head start program. The program is open to anyone in the Kingman area, as long as they have transportation to the MCC campus in Kingman.

There are 20 spots available for children in the Kingman area ages 3 to 5 years old to get a head start on their education.

