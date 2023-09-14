The Western Area Coalition of Governments Head Start program has partnered with Mohave Community College to open up a brand new classroom for its head start program. The program is open to anyone in the Kingman area, as long as they have transportation to the MCC campus in Kingman.
There are 20 spots available for children in the Kingman area ages 3 to 5 years old to get a head start on their education.
The Western Area Coalition of Governments Head Start program has partnered with Mohave Community College to open up a brand new classroom for its head start program. The program is open to anyone in the Kingman area, as long as they have transportation to the MCC campus in Kingman.
Rob Fram with WACOG Head Start said there are currently programs operating in several locations in Kingman and Golden Valley, with a total of about 130 kids in the program already.
“We are an early childhood education program,” Fram said. “Our focus is to prepare kids for the higher grade levels. So we get them school ready. When we lay that foundation, it has been proven that those kids go on to be successful in life. We have had many cases where kids who have come out of our program have gone on to become leaders and world changers.”
Fram said WACOG’s mission is to empower individuals and strengthen communities, and the head start program is just one of the ways that they accomplish that.
“In this case we are doing it through the young children – pouring into them and giving them a foundation,” he said. “We prepare them for the next level, transitioning them into kindergarten. From there on out it is kind of a spring board for their futures. Human beings are sponges at a very early age, so we are trying to get them at that age, pour into them, and it takes off like a rocket ship after the fact.”
Anyone in the Kingman area who is interested in enrolling their 3 to 5 year old child in the head start program can do so online at wacog.com/applications/. They can also reach out to MCC by calling 928-757-4331, visit one of the four head start centers in Kingman (Brian Meyer-Davis, Cerbat, Hubbs House, Kingman North) or the center in Golden Valley. They can also call the WACOG office in Kingman at 928-753-6247 or visit the office at 208 N. 4th St.