KINGMAN— The Stockton Hill Fire was 100% contained as of July 13, but the cause still remains under investigation. However, county staff has reported that a vehicle may have been involved with sparking the blaze.
The 589-acre Stockton Hill Fire began on July 4 and approximately 225 fire personnel were involved. Public Health Emergency Coordinator for the Mohave County Department of Health Scott Wright said while they have not officially identified the cause of the wildfire, they believe it had something to do with a vehicle.
“They’re not sure of what the actual cause of it is, but they believe there was a vehicle involved with it somehow,” Wright said.
Grass and brush were the primary fuels of the fire. Fire personnel faced high heat, low humidity and wind while containing the wildfire over nine days.
On Monday, Wright told the Mohave County Board of Health that no structures were destroyed or damaged during the fire. Residents of the Red Wing Canyon areas were temporarily evacuated.
The Red Cross was on standby for shelter assistance, but Wright said residents made other arrangements. The Mohave County Fairgrounds housed evacuated livestock.
According to WebEOC, there are currently 58 fires in Arizona. Over 65,000 acres have already burned this summer. Monsoon season is starting to pick up throughout the state, so Wright said they’re being very cautious during lighting storms that could spark a fire.
“There have been a few flare-ups, but nothing of significance as of yet,” Wright said.
However, with thunderstorms predicted in the Kingman area this weekend, Wright said fire season is expected to pick up.
“We’re pretty early in the year for wildfire season,” Wright said. “We’re just getting started, it’s going to be an active year.”