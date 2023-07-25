Stockton Hill Fire

Arizona Forestry’s Lewis Crew, a Type 2 hand crew tends to the Stockton Hill Fire overnight on July 6.

 Inciweb

KINGMAN— The Stockton Hill Fire was 100% contained as of July 13, but the cause still remains under investigation. However, county staff has reported that a vehicle may have been involved with sparking the blaze.

The 589-acre Stockton Hill Fire began on July 4 and approximately 225 fire personnel were involved. Public Health Emergency Coordinator for the Mohave County Department of Health Scott Wright said while they have not officially identified the cause of the wildfire, they believe it had something to do with a vehicle.