electric vehicle

One element working against electric vehicle sales in Arizona is a lack of public charging stations. There are 400 in Arizona, compared to 4,000 in California.

 Photo by Håkan Dahlström/Creative Commons

A network of federally funded charging stations for electric vehicles is the goal of a program that is currently underway at the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Under that plan, Arizona’s interstates would be the first highways to see the new charging stations — possibly beginning construction by late 2024 — with seven other state highways joining the system the next year.