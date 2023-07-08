KINGMAN – U-Haul Co. of Arizona announced that American Fleet signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Kingman community.

American Fleet at 2790 Airway Ave. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items, pre-tow inspection and boxes. According to a news release from U-Haul, American Fleet owner Mike Shay said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Mohave County.