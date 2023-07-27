Sara Park

Signage at the SARA Park trailhead warns hikers to prepare for extreme summer temperatures.

Emergency first responders responded to SARA Park this week after receiving reports that multiple hikers had become lost. In a scenario that can turn deadly under Lake Havasu City’s intense summer heat, search and rescue workers quickly found the lost hikers unharmed.

The Havasu region continues to experience high summer heat, with daily temperatures exceeding 110 degrees since early this month. Signage posted at the SARA Park trailhead earlier this year now warns hikers of extreme heat on the venue’s popular desert trails from April through October. But every year Lake Havasu City Fire officials are called to the area to aid hikers who find themselves at risk of heat-related illness.