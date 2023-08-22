Monolith Garden Trailhead

A sign at the Monolith Garden Trailhead in the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area near Kingman.

 Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

KINGMAN— Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue located two missing hikers from the Monolith Gardens Trail System near Kingman.

On Sunday, Aug. 20 at around 7:30 p.m., MCSO received a call about two missing hikers from Minnesota. According to a MCSOSR Facebook post, the 31-year-old and 36-year-old hikers began their hike at 3 p.m. from the Metwell Trailhead in the Monolith Gardens Trail System at the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area. As it started to get dark, they were unable to locate their vehicle and realized they were lost.