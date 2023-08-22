KINGMAN— Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue located two missing hikers from the Monolith Gardens Trail System near Kingman.
On Sunday, Aug. 20 at around 7:30 p.m., MCSO received a call about two missing hikers from Minnesota. According to a MCSOSR Facebook post, the 31-year-old and 36-year-old hikers began their hike at 3 p.m. from the Metwell Trailhead in the Monolith Gardens Trail System at the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area. As it started to get dark, they were unable to locate their vehicle and realized they were lost.
Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department and Search and Rescue responded. While the search was in the early stages, an unmanned aircraft systems drone piloted by Search and Rescue confirmed their location about 2 1/2 miles from the trailhead.
Rescuers found them and brought them back to the trailhead for the seven-mile loop that is popular with hikers and mountain bikers. The Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area, about five miles northwest of Kingman, is composed of more than 11,000 acres of federal, county, city and private land with about 37 miles of trails. It is managed by the Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman field office.
“The Metwell Trailhead maintained by the Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office, there is a map with instructions on how to install a smart phone application ‘Avenza Maps’ and download the digital map file for the trail system –showing your location on the map,” Search and Rescue wrote.