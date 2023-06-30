Two arrested for burglaries in Golden Valley and Yucca Jun 30, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GOLDEN VALLEY- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office reports follow-up investigation led to the apprehension of two men and recovery of property they allegedly stole.Agency Spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said detectives looking in the June 20 burglary in Yucca executed search warrants on June 26 in Yucca and Golden Valley.“Detectives were able to recover 10 firearms, one UTV and a Jeep that had been illegally removed from the Yucca residence," Mortensen said.She said they arrested Marcus Garcia, 34, Yucca, and Kelly Simpson, 43, Golden Valley. The suspects were booked into the Adult Detention Center.Mortensen said Garcia is charged with burglary and that Simpson was charged with possession of stolen property and prohibited possession of a firearm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Heat waves like the one that's killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring Historic Arizona mining town backs copper project on land that Native American groups say is sacred Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView