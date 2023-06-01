Last Labor Day weekend, two alleged gang members were believed to have assaulted a patron at a Lake Havasu City bar. Nine months later, the suspects were arrested this Memorial Day weekend on charges related to that incident.
Lionel M. Cabrera-Duran, 35, and Keith A. Kuba, 38, were each taken into custody Sunday evening on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and promoting street gang activities. Police say that the two men were arrested in reference to a Sept. 5 incident in which they allegedly used stools at a local bar to assault another patron. Cabrera-Duran and Kuba are believed to be members of the Southern California-based Mongols motorcycle gang.
The Mongols are considered by law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, to be an outlaw motorcycle gang. The group was founded in 1969 as an alternative to the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang, which did not allow non-white members at that time. The organization now has international chapters in as many as 17 countries.
Within the past five years, members of the organization have faced federal charges related to the trafficking of drugs from California to other areas of the country. In 2018, a dozen of the gang’s members were charged with counts including murder, attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, witness tampering, money laundering, racketeering and drug trafficking in Tennessee, alone.
As of Wednesday, Cabrera-Duran and Kuba each remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.