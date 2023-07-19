Don Martin web.jpg

The National Park Service held a public meeting last Wednesday in downtown Kingman to address the Low Water Access Plan and Environmental Assessment at Lake Mead, and to say it was poorly attended, would be an understatement.

The meeting saw more NPS staff there than the public. At last count, there were only six persons from the public in attendance, and that included a couple who drove all the way in from Meadview. This was the opportunity for the public to review once again the EA that NPS has made to address the issue of the lowering and even the rising of the water in Lake Mead.